Riley Ridley & D'Andre Walker highlight potential NFL Draft day three steals

The 2019 NFL Draft comes to a close on Saturday as teams seek to find some steals between rounds four and seven.

Diamonds in the rough are always discovered on day three and there are plenty of exciting prospects still left on the board.

Here we look at five players who have the ability to prove teams wrong for waiting this long to select them.

D'Andre Walker - Linebacker, Georgia

Recovering from a hernia surgery, Walker would probably be off the board now if not for that injury. He needs to play with more consistent explosion coming off the edge but has the power and enough in his catalogue of moves to make an impact as a pass rusher.

Charles Omenihu - Defensive end, Texas

Capable of playing off the edge and as an interior pass rusher, Omenihu had 18 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks in his final season with the Longhorns. He is the definition of a day-three bargain.

Lord knows those nights when I was a kid that I would pray for this day to be blessed enough to make this dream a reality and God has done that. Soon my name will be called and my dream will come true I want to thank all my real friends and family for being by my side. pic.twitter.com/gdOXUroE10 — Charles Omenihu (@charless_94) April 25, 2019

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson - Safety, Florida

Viewed by many as a top-15 player, it was stunning to see Gardner-Johnson’s name not called after two further rounds on day two. He reportedly interviewed poorly, but on day three it is worth taking a risk on a player with his talent and versatility.

Kelvin Harmon - Wide receiver, NC State

He is not the fastest or most agile of receivers, but Harmon is physical and has the route-running skills to create separation and can dominate at the catch point. In his final two seasons at NC State he racked up 2,203 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

Riley Ridley - Wide receiver, Georgia

The younger brother of Atlanta Falcons receiver Calvin, Ridley appears to have paid the price for not testing well at the Combine. However, like his brother, he has the game to prove his detractors wrong. Ridley plays a lot faster than he tested and is arguably the best route-runner in the class.