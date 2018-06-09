Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Texans safety Andre Hal diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma

Andre Hal does not want a diagnosis of Hodgkin's lymphoma at 26 to stop him fulfilling his dreams.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 09 Jun 2018, 03:17 IST
9

Andre Hal
Andre Hal

Houston Texans safety Andre Hal has been diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma, the team announced on Friday. 

Hal, who turned 26 last week, received a preliminary diagnosis from team physician James Muntz at Houston Methodist Hospital.

Further consultation at Houston's famed MD Anderson Cancer Center has been sought, where Hal continues to undergo testing and evaluation and is discussing his treatment options.

"My faith in God and the support from my family, friends, team-mates and coaches will see me through this difficult time," he said in a statement.

"I will not let this diagnosis stop me from fulfilling my dreams and I do not want anyone to feel sorry for me. I know how to beat this and I will beat it."

The Texans also posted a statement from coach Bill O'Brien that read: "The news of Andre Hal's diagnosis weighs heavy on the hearts of everyone in the Houston Texans family.

"The entire Texans organisation is behind Andre and his family during this difficult time and we look forward to his eventual return to the team."

Hal started all 16 games for the Texans in 2017, his fourth season with the team, and has made nine interceptions and 176 combined tackles in his career.

