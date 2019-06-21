Andy Murray lands offers from WTA stars as he plots Wimbledon mixed doubles bid

Andy Murray and Kirsten Flipkens teamed up at Wimbledon in 2006

Andy Murray received offers from prospective mixed doubles partners within minutes of revealing his plans to play the event at Wimbledon.

After missing the tournament last year because of a long-standing hip problem, which he now hopes is behind him, two-time singles champion Murray is planning a return to play only in doubles at the All England Club this year.

He has confirmed Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert as his partner for the men's doubles but is apparently open to suggestions when it comes to the mixed event after being turned down by a number of players.

Murray said new French Open champion Ashleigh Barty was among the players he had approached, without succeeding in finding a partner.

Belgian Kirsten Flipkens, a former singles semi-finalist at Wimbledon, played mixed doubles with Murray at Wimbledon in 2006, and she would relish a reunion.

She wrote on Twitter: "Wimbledon 2006... Wimbledon 2019, @andy_murray ?"

Czech Barbora Strycova, a doubles expert, wrote on Instagram: "Hey, @andymurray I heard rumours that you got rejected by my fellow players a couple of times when finding a partner for mixed doubles in Wimbledon.

"I swear I wouldn't do the same mistake like them. So what do you think?"

American Jennifer Brady joined in the fun, responding to a tweet from tennis journalist Stuart Fraser explaining Murray's mixed doubles pickle by posting a gif of a Minion raising its hands excitedly.

Murray began his comeback in fine style at the Queen's Club Championships on Thursday, teaming up with Spaniard Feliciano Lopez to sink Colombian top seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah in their opening match.

Murray said after his win, according to the ATP: "A few months ago I had no clue whether I'd be back playing on a court. And to feel as well as I did out there - not perfect, but pain-free - I mean, yeah, I enjoyed it...I feel optimistic about the future."