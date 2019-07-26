×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Bertens seals Palermo Open quarter-final berth

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    26 Jul 2019, 03:36 IST
Bertens - cropped
Kiki Bertens has looked sharp at the Palermo Open

Palermo Open top seed Kiki Bertens made light work of Aleksandra Krunic to reach the quarter-finals in Sicily.

After a disappointing performance at Wimbledon, world number five Bertens has shrugged off her poor form so far in Palermo, and had little trouble in claiming a last-eight spot with a 6-3 6-1 win on Thursday.

Third seed Viktoria Kuzmova was unable to join her, though, as she was ousted by world number 130 Arantxa Rus.

Rus beat the Slovakian 6-4 6-4, breaking Kuzmova six times for her first win over a top-50 opponent this year.

She will now face Paula Badosa, after the Spaniard overcame Fanny Stollar in straight sets.

Meanwhile, Anastasia Potapova had to see off a fightback from Latvian wildcard Diana Marcinkevica in the Baltic Open.

Teenager Potapova took the first set in just 22 minutes, though Marcinkevica restored parity before the sixth seed secured the win in the decider.

Bernarda Pera, Nina Stojanovic and Irina Bara - who will face top seed and world number 11 Anastasija Sevastova in the last eight - also progressed in Jurmala.

Advertisement
Unwell Bertens withdraws from French Open
RELATED STORY
Bertens shocks Halep to claim Madrid Open crown
RELATED STORY
Mutua Madrid Open: Bertens outclasses Ostapenko in straight sets
RELATED STORY
2019 Madrid Open Semi-Finals: Sloane Stephens vs Kiki Bertens, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
Onto the Clay: WTA Volvo Car Open Draw Analysis and Predictions
RELATED STORY
2019 Madrid Open Women’s Singles Final: Simona Halep vs Kiki Bertens, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
Madrid Open 2019 women's draw: Osaka, Kvitova, Halep and Pliskova headline jam-packed field
RELATED STORY
Top 10 players Bertens, Sabalenka lose at Volvo Car Open
RELATED STORY
Siniakova halted by rain, Parmentier out in Palermo
RELATED STORY
Riske saves five championship points to stun Bertens
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us