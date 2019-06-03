Djokovic: I'm here for the trophy

World number one Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic is enjoying his strong performances on the clay of Roland Garros but insists he is at the French Open to win the trophy.

The world number one produced perhaps his best display of the tournament this year as he defeated Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3 6-2 6-2 on Monday to move into the quarter-finals.

Although Djokovic is pleased with his performances, he acknowledged after the match that winning the title for the second time in his career is his only main objective.

"I am satisfied so far with my game," he told a news conference. "I reached the quarter-finals and played as close to my best tennis on clay as I think I can at the moment.

"I'm really pleased with every aspect of my game, so everything is coming together beautifully.

"But I'm motivated to fight for the trophy. I mean, that's why I'm here. There's still a long way to go."

Djokovic will face a seeded opponent for the first time at the tournament in the last eight – Alexander Zverev, who saw off Fabian Fognini in the last 16 – having breezed through so far without dropping a set.

But the Serbian is not concerned about feeling undercooked as the level steps up in the coming days.

"I don't mind cruising along, to be honest," Djokovic said. "I have plenty of experience, I think, dealing with situations where you're facing break points or where it's tense.

"I have played plenty of tight matches in my career and I can rely on that experience.

"I think it's good to be tested but, at the same time, it's also good to cruise along and kind of conserve the energy for what's coming up."