Edmund upset in Eastbourne semis

28 Jun 2019, 23:32 IST
British tennis player Kyle Edmund

British number one Kyle Edmund fell short of the Nature Valley International final as he lost in straight sets to Taylor Fritz on Friday.

Home hopeful Edmund was the only remaining seed in the final four, but he was no match for Fritz, who booked an all-American final against Sam Querrey.

Edmund pushed Fritz all the way in the opener, going deep into a tie-break, but he struggled to recover after squandering five set points and falling behind.

The third seed was immediately broken in the second and went down 7-6 (10-8) 6-3 on a gruelling day.

Meanwhile, Querrey was taken the distance by Thomas Fabbiano but ran out a 6-3 6-7 (4-7) 6-3 winner.

At the Antalya Open, teenager Miomir Kecmanovic reached the final but was still waiting to learn the identity of his opponent due to a weather delay.

Kecmanovic, just 19, upset Jordan Thompson in the first semi-final on centre court.

Lorenzo Sonego led Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3 5-5 in the other last-four match before rain hit and was not able to be completed, meaning the contest will run into Saturday.

