Fritz Taylor-made for Eastbourne triumph

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    29 Jun 2019, 22:46 IST
Fritzcropped
Nature Valley International champion Taylor Fritz

Taylor Fritz claimed his maiden ATP Tour title with a straight-sets defeat of fellow American Sam Querrey at the Nature Valley International.

Californian Fritz rounded off a brilliant week by beating his compatriot 6-3 6-4 in Eastbourne on Saturday.

Fritz dropped just one set in a tournament at which he made his ATP Tour debut when it was staged in Nottingham four years ago.

The 21-year-old broke to love in the second game of the match and did not drop his serve once, denying the big-serving Querrey an 11th singles title.

Fritz said: "It's so amazing. I almost can't even believe it. I'm still trying to take it in.

"I've wanted to win a tour title ever since I made the final [in Memphis] of one when I was 18. It feels like I've just been waiting so long. I'm so happy."

Lorenzo Sonego was crowned Antalya Open champion after winning twice in a day.

Sonego finished off Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3 7-6 (7-2) in a semi-final which could not be completed on Friday due to rain, and saved a championship point in a 6-7 (5-7) 7-6 (7-5) 6-1 victory over Miomir Kecmanovic in the decider.

The 75th-ranked Italian's triumph was the first of his career on the ATP Tour.

