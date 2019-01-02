×
Germany and Australia stay unbeaten at Hopman Cup

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    02 Jan 2019, 21:16 IST
Matt Ebden Ashleigh Barty - cropped
Matt Ebden and Ashleigh Barty celebrate their Hopman Cup doubles win

Germany and hosts Australia will go head to head for a place in the Hopman Cup final after recording contrasting victories on Wednesday.

Germany's Alexander Zverev and Angelique Kerber each recorded singles victories to secure their side's win over France prior to the doubles rubber.

Zverev beat Lucas Pouille 6-3 6-7 (8-10) 6-2 while Kerber came from a set down to overcome Alize Cornet, before the French pairing teamed up for a 4-3 (5-4) 4-3 (5-3) doubles win.

Australia were pushed all the way by Spain in the night session in Perth, but eventually prevailed as Matt Ebden and Ashleigh Barty edged out David Ferrer and Garbine Muguruza in a tense doubles contest.

The home duo triumphed 3-4 (3-5) 4-3 (5-0) 4-3 (5-3), sealing a 2-1 victory.

Barty had earlier recorded an impressive straight-sets win over Muguruza, while Ferrer - who will retire later this year - battled to a 7-6 (7-1) 7-5 victory over Ebden.

Germany and Australia now both have two wins from two in Group A and will meet each other on Friday.

