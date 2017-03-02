Injured Peng withdraws in Kuala Lumpur, Chinese trio advance

Bad weather had players on and off court on Thursday, but the quarter-final line-up was finalised in Kuala Lumpur.

by Opta News 02 Mar 2017, 19:59 IST

Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai

Peng Shuai became the second seed in as many days to withdraw from the Malaysian Open, giving Magda Linette a walkover into the quarter-finals

Fourth seed Peng was trailing 5-2 when she retired from her second-round match against Linette in Kuala Lumpur due to a back injury a day after Elina Svitolina pulled out with a leg injury.

Bad weather has disrupted the schedule in Malaysia this week and the match was delayed by rain before a ball had even been served.

When they resumed, Peng was broken three times by the unseeded Pole before calling it a day.

Only three players were able to confirm their places in the last eight on Wednesday due to the adverse conditions, but the quarter-final line-up was finalised despite more suspensions on day four.

Fifth seed Duan Ying-Ying looked set to get past Sara Sorribes Tormo in rapid time after dominating the first set, but was made to work for a 6-0 4-6 7-5 victory.

Sorribes Tormo won only seven points in the first set and trailed 2-0 in the second, but showed great character to make a game of it before China's Duan edged her way through.

Duan Ying-Ying defeats Sorribes Tormo 6-0, 4-6, 7-5 for a place in @alyawtamo Quarterfinals! pic.twitter.com/micPohVzFM — WTA (@WTA) March 2, 2017

Qualifier Ashleigh Barty defeated Miyu Kato 6-0 6-3 after less than an hour on court in a one-sided contest which was delayed by lightning.

Chinese duo Wang Qiang and Han Xinyun also prevailed at the expense of Zheng Saisai and Anna Kalinskaya respectively.