Kecmanovic into Qatar Open semi-finals as rain interrupts play on Thursday
Published Jan 10, 2020
Miomir Kecmanovic's fine start to 2020 continued before rain stopped play at the Qatar Open in Doha.
Having defeated Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the second round, Kecmanovic – who enjoyed a run to the semis at the Next Gen ATP Finals last year – cruised past Marton Fucsovics in 56 minutes on Thursday.
Kecmanovic's 6-2 6-0 triumph puts him into the last four, though he will not find out his fellow semi-finalists until Friday after the rain arrived.
Kecmanovic will face either Andrey Rublev or Pierre-Hugues Herbert, while Corentin Moutet faces Fernando Verdasco and Stan Wawrinka goes up against Aljaz Bedene.
Herbert and Rublev were locked at 1-1 in the opening set when rain stopped play.
