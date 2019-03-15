×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Kerber holds off Williams to set up Indian Wells semi with Bencic

Omnisport
NEWS
News
19   //    15 Mar 2019, 07:35 IST
AngeliqueKerber - Cropped
German Angelique Kerber

Angelique Kerber held off a spirited challenge by the unseeded Venus Williams to set up an Indian Wells Open semi-final against Belinda Bencic.

Kerber battled to a 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 victory over Williams in a quarter-final lasting one hour, 36 minutes on Thursday.

In a first set of high intensity, eighth seed Kerber came from 4-2 down with back-to-back breaks to lead 5-4. With the opener slipping away, Williams showed her resolve to save the set with her fifth break point of a seven-minute game.

Despite Williams' tenacity to force a tie-break, the German took the initiative by winning the first three points and sealing the first set in 57 minutes.

With the momentum in her favour, Kerber edged out the seven-time grand slam champion in a closely fought second set to advance to the final four.

Earlier in the day, Swiss underdog Bencic continued her scintillating form by coming through a thriller against her close friend Karolina Pliskova, winning 6-3 4-6 6-3.

The 23rd-seeded Bencic started hot in the California desert, taking the first set with 14 winners and only six unforced errors, but Czech Pliskova hit back in the second.

With their first ever meeting going the distance, Bencic took the decider to extend her winning run to 12 matches and back up her upset of top seed and defending champion Naomi Osaka in the fourth round.

Advertisement

Canada's Bianca Andreescu will meet sixth seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in the other Indian Wells semi-final.

Omnisport
NEWS
Kerber, Venus and Osaka progress at Indian Wells
RELATED STORY
Halep, Osaka bow out at Indian Wells
RELATED STORY
Raonic ends lucky loser's run at Indian Wells
RELATED STORY
2019 Indian Wells BNP Paribas Open, Quarterfinal 4: Venus Williams vs Angelique Kerber, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
2019 BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells: Naomi Osaka vs Belinda Bencic | Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
Bad day for No. 1s: Djokovic, Osaka upset at Indian Wells
RELATED STORY
Venus edges Kvitova as Osaka, Kerber advance
RELATED STORY
Djokovic, Osaka earn victories at Indian Wells
RELATED STORY
2019 Indian Wells BNP Paribas Open, Quarter Final 3: Karolina Pliskova vs Belinda Bencic, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
BNP Paribas Open: Belinda Bencic rallies back to R16 with a strong win over Ekaterina Alexandrova
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us