Kvitova withdraws from Rogers Cup as arm problem persists

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    02 Aug 2019, 20:12 IST
Petra Kvitova - cropped
Petra Kvitova in action at Wimbledon

Petra Kvitova has withdrawn from next week's Rogers Cup in Toronto as she continues to battle a left forearm injury.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova was forced to withdraw from this year's French Open after a grade two muscle tear in her arm was discovered.

The Czech said she had overcome the issue ahead of Wimbledon, where she reached the last 16 before losing to Johanna Konta in three sets.

However, Kvitova has not played since and will now miss the Rogers Cup.

In a tweet on Friday, she wrote: "I'm so disappointed to have to withdraw from @rogerscup.

"My forearm injury is continuing to cause problems so, on the advice of my medical team, I won't make the trip to Canada.

"I will really miss being in Toronto this year and wish the tournament every success."

