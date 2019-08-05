×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Kyrgios edges Medvedev for Citi Open title

Omnisport
NEWS
News
5   //    05 Aug 2019, 05:08 IST
NickKyrgios-cropped
Australian player Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios claimed his second ATP 500 title of the year after overcoming Daniil Medvedev in the Citi Open final.

Australian entertainer Kyrgios outlasted world number 10 Medvedev 7-6 (8-6) 7-6 (7-4) in Washington on Sunday.

The victory added to Kyrgios' Mexican Open triumph earlier this year, while it was his sixth career ATP trophy as he improved to 5-1 against top-10 players this year – the best record on tour.

Kyrgios put on a show against top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semi-final and while Sunday's decider did not reach those lofty heights, there was still plenty of quality.

The 24-year-old – who never faced a break point and hit 18 aces – and Medvedev went toe-to-toe in an evenly contested opening set.

Medvedev only lost one service point before the first-set tie-break, which he had led 4-1 and 5-2 before Kyrgios stormed back to win it.

Kyrgios took a medical time-out for a back issue having stretched during changeovers towards the latter stages of the first set.

As the second set wore on, Kyrgios showed no signs of the back problem and like he did against Tsitsipas – the former world number 13 asked a fan where he should serve before delivering another ace out wide to prevail in the tie-break.

Advertisement
Washington Open 2019 Final: Nick Kyrgios vs Daniil Medvedev, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
Washington Open 2019, Final: Nick Kyrgios vs Daniil Medvedev, Preview and Predictions
RELATED STORY
Italian Open 2019: Daniil Medvedev vs Nick Kyrgios, preview and prediction
RELATED STORY
Kyrgios trumps Tsitsipas in Washington thriller, Medvedev awaits in final
RELATED STORY
Tsitsipas rolls on at Citi Open, Cilic reaches quarters
RELATED STORY
Citi Open 2019: Where to watch, TV Schedule, Live Stream details and more 
RELATED STORY
Tsitsipas, Kyrgios to meet in blockbuster Washington semi
RELATED STORY
Pegula to face Giorgi in hard-court final in Washington
RELATED STORY
Tsitsipas, Kyrgios into last 16 in Washington
RELATED STORY
Cilic advances as Tsonga upsets Khachanov
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us