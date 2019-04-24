×
Lucky loser Jarry shocks struggling Zverev in Barcelona

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    24 Apr 2019, 03:14 IST
NicolasJarrycropped
Nicolas Jarry celebrates his stunning win over Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev's miserable season took another turn for the worse with a defeat to lucky loser Nicolas Jarry in the second round of the Barcelona Open on Tuesday.

The world number three has now lost five of his last seven matches after the 81-ranked Jarry came from a set down to win 3-6 7-5 7-6 (7-5).

Jarry saved a match point in a tense final set that swung one way and the other before the Chilean outsider held it together in a decisive tie-break to claim the biggest win of his career.

Zverev, who turned 22 on Saturday, took a wildcard for the tournament in an attempt to discover some form, but made yet another stunning early exit after being given a first-round bye.

Jarry led 3-0 in the final set and was a break up at 4-3 after second seed Zverev fought back, before finally toppling the German despite losing the first three points of the breaker. 

David Goffin, the 10th seed, also crashed out with a 7-6 (8-6) 6-3 defeat to Jan-Lennard Struff, but Dominic Thiem and Stefanos Tsitsipas reached round three with straight-sets victories over Diego Schwartzman and Marton Fucsovics respectively.

Jaume Munar upset 14th seed Frances Tiafoe in the second round, while Kei Nishikori made it through to the last 16 at the expense of Taylor Fritz.

Elsewhere, last year's runner-up John Millman eased to a 6-1 6-2 victory over Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round of the Hungarian Open.

Fifth seed Laslo Djere was made to work for a 6-4 6-7 (6-8) 7-6 (7-2) win over Ernests Gulbis, while Robin Haase advanced to a second-round meeting with Borna Coric by beating Thomas Fabbiano.

