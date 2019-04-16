×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Off-colour Djokovic scrapes past Indian Wells foe Kohlschreiber

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11   //    16 Apr 2019, 21:40 IST
NovakDjokovic - cropped
Novak Djokovic in action on Court Rainier III

World number one Novak Djokovic came through another testing clash with Philipp Kohlschreiber to win 6-3 4-6 6-4 at the Monte Carlo Masters on Tuesday.

Djokovic was knocked out of at Indian Wells by Kohlschreiber last month and, while he avenged that defeat, this was far from a straightforward success on Court Rainier III.

The Serbian saved four break points before edging the first set and then let his frustration boil over in a poor performance in the second.

Some composure was regained in the third and Djokovic moved through to the next round, although still looking some way short of his Australian Open title-winning form at this early stage on the clay.

Kohlschreiber went toe-to-toe with Djokovic in an initially high-tempo match, passing up a huge opportunity with a second break point at 2-2 as he missed a wide-open court at the net.

Another pair of openings came and went in Djokovic's next service game and the top seed was comparatively ruthless, breaking 5-3 in front with a smart return before holding to love to take the opener.

Momentum swung back and forth in the second, with Kohlschreiber three times immediately ceding his advantage after breaking in front thanks to sloppy Djokovic errors.

Meanwhile, Djokovic, who required treatment to his right hand, smashed his racket into the red dirt after the second break and launching his equipment after the ball as he battled to a third recovery.

Advertisement

A fourth Kohlschreiber gain finally took the match to a decider, yet Djokovic then immediately broke in front and scraped to a precious subsequent hold.

Try as he might, Kohlschreiber could not recover and Djokovic saw out his 850th tour-level victory with a fifth match point after just over two-and-a-half gruelling hours on court.

He will meet Taylor Fritz in round three, the American having been leading Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-4 2-0 before the Frenchman retired.

Omnisport
NEWS
Kohlschreiber shocks Djokovic at Indian Wells
RELATED STORY
Monte Carlo Masters: Novak Djokovic vs Philipp Kohlschreiber match preview
RELATED STORY
Djokovic too good for Fratangelo at Indian Wells
RELATED STORY
Bad day for No. 1s: Djokovic, Osaka upset at Indian Wells
RELATED STORY
Doubles success helps ease Djokovic's Indian Wells disappointment
RELATED STORY
Osaka wins, Djokovic match delayed by rain at Indian Wells
RELATED STORY
Indian Wells 2019: Men's draw analysis and predicted winners
RELATED STORY
Djokovic makes Nadal favourite in Monte Carlo as Wawrinka wins opener
RELATED STORY
BNP Paribas Open 2019, Indian Wells: Results and updates from Day 1
RELATED STORY
Nadal, Federer cruise as Djokovic departs
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us