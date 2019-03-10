Zverev, Djokovic untroubled as Kyrgios and Tsitsipas exit

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 21 // 10 Mar 2019, 12:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

German Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev joined Novak Djokovic in the Indian Wells Masters third round as a trio of talented youngsters bowed out on Saturday.

Zverev, the third seed at the ATP 1000 event, was on court for less than an hour in the second round.

A five-time champion at Indian Wells, Djokovic was pushed early before getting past Bjorn Fratangelo.

But the anticipated showdown between Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios will not happen after the Australian lost, along with Stefanos Tsitsipas and Borna Coric.

ZVEREV IN DECENT TOUCH

Zverev was leading Martin Klizan 6-3 2-0 when the Slovakian retired after less than an hour on court.

The German had already broken four times and was in complete control before Klizan called it quits.

Zverev will face compatriot Jan-Lennard Struff, who overcame lucky loser Ricardas Berankis 3-6 6-3 6-2.

Advertisement

Alexander Zverev is through to R3 after Martin Klizan is forced to retire due to injury at 6-3, 2-0. #BNPPO19 pic.twitter.com/8Acxlqi4EN — ATP Tour (@ATP_Tour) March 10, 2019

DJOKOVIC DOMINATES EVENTUALLY

In action for the first time since winning the Australian Open, Djokovic claimed a 7-6 (7-5) 6-2 victory over Fratangelo.

The American was up a break in the first set and also ahead in the tie-break, but he was unable to deny the world number one.

Djokovic may have been expecting to next face Kyrgios, but the Australian was one of seven seeds to fall.

Having a good time



After a slow start, @DjokerNole prevails 7-6(5), 6-2 over Bjorn Fratangelo in the 2016 rematch.#BNPPO19 pic.twitter.com/5XMYW63a9U — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 10, 2019

TALENTED GROUP EXIT

Coming off an impressive title win in Acapulco, Kyrgios went down to German veteran Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-4 6-4.

Tsitsipas, the Australian Open semi-finalist, fell to in-form teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime.

A runner-up in Rio and quarter-finalist in Sao Paulo, Auger-Aliassime, 18, claimed a 6-4 6-2 win over ninth seed Tsitsipas.

Flying Felix



18-year-old @felixtennis stuns No. 9 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-2 in their first-ever tour level meeting to claim a third round spot.#BNPPO19 pic.twitter.com/PAgGirgVJu — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 9, 2019

Coric, the 11th seed, was beaten by fellow Croatian Ivo Karlovic, the 40-year-old serving 20 aces in a 6-4 7-6 (7-2) win.

There was better news for seventh seed Dominic Thiem, who was too good for Jordan Thompson 6-4 7-5.