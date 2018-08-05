Ganguly: Kohli must change India mindset

India captain Virat Kohli

Sourav Ganguly says Virat Kohli must urge his fellow India batsmen to change their mindset and play without fear following a defeat to England in the first Test.

Kohli led by example at Edgbaston, scoring his first Test century in England and making 51 in the second innings before the tourists slumped to a 31-run defeat on day four.

The India captain replaced Steve Smith at the top of the rankings as a result of his exploits in the first game of the five-match series, but his exploits were in vain.

Kohli lacked support as the England bowlers exploited India's vulnerability against swing and seam.

Former skipper Ganguly wants India to keep faith with their batsmen and called for Kohli to demand a change of approach at the crease when the second Test starts at Lord's on Thursday.

He posted on Instagram: "You can't be excused all the time & we have lost before in 2011 & 2014. You've to bat well.

"It's a very well known fact that the ball will swing in England the same way as Australia is known for its pacy wickets. So if previously you've scored runs there is no reason you can't now.

"The captain should give confidence to his players. It's his team & only he can change their mindset. He will have to sit with them & tell them that if he can do it so can they.

"He should give them time & tell them to go out & play without any fear. It is true that after continuous chopping & changing of the playing XI, players can get afraid that after all these years they've failed to garner the faith of the team management."