×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Harris not worried about previous Langer criticism

Omnisport
NEWS
News
61   //    22 Nov 2018, 12:45 IST
MarcusHarris - Cropped
Victoria batsman Marcus Harris

Marcus Harris insists he has no issues with Justin Langer's previous criticism of him after being named in Australia's 14-man Test squad.

Harris was rewarded for his fine Sheffield Shield form by being called up for the first two Tests against India next month.

The left-handed batsman has starred for Victoria since leaving Western Australia, then coached by Langer, in 2016.

Langer, now the Australia coach, labelled Harris' performances before his departure as "mediocre with flashes of brilliance" but, asked about those comments on Thursday, the 26-year-old said it was not a problem.

"It didn't really wind me up too much with what he said," said Harris.

"We had a really good meeting when I left WA and I know that we ended on good terms. I understood that if you put a lot of time into someone and they leave the state you'd be upset, so that was fine by me.

"It's all good, no worries there."

Harris has scored 437 runs at an average of 87.40 in the Sheffield Shield this season, following on from 2017-18 (706 at 41.52) and 2016-17 (808 at 42.52).

The top-order batsman believes his consistency over numerous seasons led to his selection.

"I've had a good couple of years here at the Vics. It's been great to be part of a successful side and I've probably fed off that a little bit," said Harris.

"Obviously to win a Shield in my first year here and then to have another solid season last season probably backed it up and probably helped my case."

Omnisport
NEWS
Top 5 run-scorers in Test cricket during the previous...
RELATED STORY
Rookie Harris called up, Handscomb recalled for Australia
RELATED STORY
Harris, Tremain earn Australia Test spots
RELATED STORY
Remembering Harbhajan Singh's 10-wicket match haul...
RELATED STORY
Justin Langer reveals reaction to ball-tampering scandal
RELATED STORY
Langer backs Marsh for ODI squad
RELATED STORY
How Indian minds helped Australia overcome spin demons
RELATED STORY
Foles isn't worried about Brady's handshake snub
RELATED STORY
Four interesting stories/facts about Sachin Tendulkar
RELATED STORY
5 greatest Test cricket openers of the modern era
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us