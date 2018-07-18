Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Brewster commits to Liverpool with long-term deal

Omnisport
NEWS
News
549   //    18 Jul 2018, 02:24 IST
Rhian Brewster_cropped
Liverpool forward Rhian Brewster

England youth international Rhian Brewster has signed a long-term contract at Liverpool.

The 18-year-old striker put pen to paper at Liverpool's Melwood training base on Tuesday, with the deal widely reported to run for five years until 2023.

Brewster has progressed through Liverpool's academy ranks and came to prominence last year when starred in England's triumphant Under-17 World Cup campaign in India, finishing as top scorer at the tournament with eight goals.

An ankle injury sustained in January checked his progress but Bundesliga duo RB Leipzig and Borussia Monchengladbach were rumoured to be interested in Brewster before he committed himself to Liverpool.

"It feels great. I've wanted to do this for a very long time now and I think it's the right moment for me and my family," he told Liverpool's official website.

"I'm looking forward to getting back fit and making some appearances.

“Since I got here the club has been amazing to me and treated me like family. It seems like I've been here my whole life, to be honest.

"It's coming up to my fifth season now. I [still] remember my first training session. It's amazing and I can't wait to get started."

Brewster is yet to make his senior debut but will be part of Jurgen Klopp's first-team squad this season.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Liverpool reward Wilson with new long-term deal
RELATED STORY
Salah deal a statement from Liverpool, says Klopp
RELATED STORY
5 things you didn't know about new Liverpool signing...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Liverpool midfielder agrees to a four-year deal...
RELATED STORY
6 Premier League youngsters set for a breakthrough season
RELATED STORY
Mohamed Salah deal marks a new dawn at Liverpool
RELATED STORY
10 Liverpool flops who found success elsewhere
RELATED STORY
Ranking the top 5 free transfers in Liverpool history
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 stars Liverpool should try to sign this...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Why Ronaldo wants to leave...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us