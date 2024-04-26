"Ham your a*s is fried": Former NBA champ goes off against Darvin Ham and D'Angelo Russell after G3 loss to Nuggets

D'Angelo Russell and Darvin Ham made headlines when the LA Lakers dropped Game 3 against the Denver Nuggets. With the Lakers trailing the opening-round series 3-0, there have been serious questions about how Ham as a coach. Russell, on the other hand, was in the limelight due to refusing to join the team huddle mid-game.

Former Lakers player and NBA champion Nick Young gave his take on the team's condition in the series. In a video Young uploaded on his IG handle, he said that the series is already over and the Lakers have no chance of making a comeback.

He also had strong words for Darvin Ham and D’Angelo Russell:

“I have never seen no sh*t like this… Tonight two people… Your sh*t didn’t even show up… Ham your a*s is fried… Two people didn’t even show up. One is a player and one is a coach. You can name the two people."

Young also slammed Russell for his “gangster” remark but not living up to it. Moreover, it was not just D'Angelo Russell and Ham that the former Lakers players slammed for not showing up, but also the Lakers’ bench.

Ham has come under fire for his laid-back body language on the sideline. Lakers fans have criticized him for standing on the sideline with his hands in his pockets. This was even more of an issue when Nuggets coach Michael Malone was challenging plays and actively engaged in the game throughout the series.

What happened to D'Angelo Russell in Game 3?

Thursday night was a very bad one for D'Angelo Russell. The Lakers hosted the Nuggets in the Crypto.com arena for Game 3, with a chance to make a comeback in the series. However, what turned out was nothing less than a disaster.

D'Angelo Russell had arguably the worst game of his career. The Lakers star went scoreless in 24 minutes on the floor and at one point, he was even booed by the Lakers fans after he missed a wide-open three-point shot. As if that wasn't enough, Russell was later seen eating snacks away from the team huddle during a timeout.

Russell scored zero points and went 0 of 7 shots from the field and 0 of 6 from beyond the arc. He had 3 rebounds and 2 assists in the game and was benched after the first half.

Despite his poor show, Ham expects D'Angelo Russell to show up in Game 4. He told reporters:

“He had some good looks that didn't go down, just like Game 1. He bounced back in Game 2 and I expect him to bounce back in Game 4."

So far in the series, the Lakers seem out of options against the Nuggets. While star players on both teams have shown up in the playoffs, the bench scoring has been a big difference between them. The Lakers bench will have to show up big in Game 4, or it will be another sweep.

