Okazaki strikes early as Leicester down Brighton

by Reuters News 20 Aug 2017, 00:08 IST

Football Soccer - Premier League - Leicester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion - Leicester, Britain - August 19, 2017 Leicester City's Shinji Okazaki in action with Brighton’s Shane Duffy (L) Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

August 19 - LEICESTER CITY 2 BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION 0

Shinji Okazaki struck early and Harry Maguire netted a header from a corner as Leicester City beat Brighton 2-0 at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, handing the Premier League newcomers their second straight defeat.

Japanese international Okazaki was on hand to rifle home the rebound from a Riyad Mahrez shot in the first minute as the 2016 Premier League champions got off to a flying start in their first home game of the season.

Mahrez was also behind Leicester's second goal, swinging in a corner early in the second half for Maguire to head home his first goal for the Foxes.

Brighton had plenty of possession in the second half but once again had a hard time fashioning decent goalscoring opportunities, with Leicester able to coast home.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Ian Chadband)