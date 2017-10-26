Write & Earn
Notifications

Simeone pleased with Atletico debutants Gonzalez, Moya

The performances of Atletico Madrid debutants Sergio Gonzalez and Antonio Moya pleased head coach Diego Simeone.

by Omnisport
26 Oct 2017, 05:22 IST
DiegoSimeone - cropped
Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone

Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone praised debutants Sergio Gonzalez and Antonio Moya after his side's Copa del Rey draw at Elche.

Thomas Partey put Atletico ahead in the first leg of the last-32 tie at Elche, but the hosts levelled through a second-half Lolo Pla penalty.

Gonzalez, 22, and Moya, 19, made their Atletico debuts as Simeone's side were held by third-tier opposition.

Simeone praised the pair for their displays, particularly given the situation.

"Sergi played very well and Toni Moya played calmly, even though the match was anything but calm because of the result," the Argentinian told a news conference.

"He played with personality and we like that."

The result left Atletico with work to do ahead of the second leg at home on November 29.

Simeone said: "We worked very hard in the first half and we had lots of chances.

"In the second half, Elche started off well and earned a penalty.

"After that moment, we had chances to settle the knockout round, but we'll have to do so in the return leg."

Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Premier League 2017-18 Tomorrow MUN TOT 05:00 PM Tomorrow LIV HUD 07:30 PM Tomorrow WBA MCI 07:30 PM Tomorrow ARS SWA 07:30 PM Tomorrow BOR CHE 10:00 PM La Liga 2017-18 29 Oct ATH FCB 12:15 AM 29 Oct GIR RMA 08:45 PM Bundesliga 2017-18 Tomorrow HAN BVB 07:00 PM Tomorrow FCB RBL 10:00 PM Serie A 2017-18 Tomorrow MIL JUV 09:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
English Premier League
FIFA U17 World Cup
Spanish La Liga
German Bundesliga
I League
Italian Serie A
UEFA Champions League
UEFA Europa League
FA Cup
EFL Cup
International Friendlies