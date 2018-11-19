×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

World champions France out to end 2018 on a high

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    19 Nov 2018, 22:42 IST
didierdeschamps-cropped
France head coach Didier Deschamps

Didier Deschamps is determined France will finish 2018 on a high against Uruguay, even if the World Cup winners' Nations League fate is out of their hands.

Les Bleus became world champions for the second time as they defeated Croatia at Russia 2018, yet they have struggled to build on that triumph.

Although France cannot be relegated in UEFA's new competition, they must rely on already-relegated Germany to beat Netherlands on Monday in order to reach next year's Finals.

The Dutch side defeated France last week and Deschamps acknowledges it was tough to take at the end of a successful 12 months.

"This match was wrong in all ways, but we have the opportunity to finish the year on a good note," he told a news conference ahead of facing Uruguay.

"What happened to us happened to many teams that went far at the World Cup. We could not prevent it. We were beaten by a very good Netherlands team and it was difficult to find any positives.

"I do not hide that I would like a Germany win. I will be watching in front of my TV as this game will have consequences for us."

Deschamps will have the distraction of Tuesday's friendly to prepare for, yet he does not believe Uruguay will be chasing revenge after losing to France in Russia.

"This is a team that does not give up anything, with [Luis] Suarez and [Edinson] Cavani up front," he added.

"It's not about revenge; the context is different. For them, too, it's the last game of the year so they'll be keen to put in a good performance."

Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was overworked in Friday's defeat, but the captain believes France can learn from their tough outing.

"We talked to each other and the coach analysed the game the next day," Lloris said. "The best way to bounce back is to have a good game and finish our year in style.

"I do not think we took the game lightly. The Netherlands put in a great performance and they showed us that, if we do not respect the fundamentals and we are not ready to duel and fight, it is difficult.

"When this happens, it's hard to come back in a game and it's going to be a useful lesson for the future."

Omnisport
NEWS
5 players who have won the UEFA Champions League, the...
RELATED STORY
France vs Netherlands: 5 Talking Points, UEFA Nations...
RELATED STORY
The end of England's Golden Generation
RELATED STORY
Russia 2018: A World Cup to remember
RELATED STORY
5 Managers who went out on a high like Zidane
RELATED STORY
5 football legends who missed penalty kicks at the World Cup
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League - Netherlands 2-0 France: 5 Talking...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League 2018-19, Netherlands 2-0 France: 5...
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018-19: Are Barcelona the favourites to...
RELATED STORY
FIFA Best Award 2018: Will the Messi-Ronaldo duopoly come...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us