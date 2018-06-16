Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
World Cup fans upset at barriers on Red Square

Associated Press
NEWS
News 16 Jun 2018, 12:41 IST
62
AP Image

MOSCOW (AP) — While fans from around the world are singing and celebrating the World Cup on Moscow's streets, they can't go to the most famous place in the Russian capital — Red Square.

Barriers staffed by police officers have blocked off the square for several days, with authorities citing the need to build and dismantle stages for a national holiday and a World Cup-themed opera performance last Tuesday and Wednesday.

Mexico supporter Cesar Reyes, peering past the barriers, says "it's a real shame it's closed because it's one of the best places to visit when you're in Moscow. It's a real shame that people will miss it because it's closed for special event and there's no opportunity to appreciate this building."

Russian police have closed off a number of roads and other areas for security reasons over recent days. It's unclear when the square will be reopened.

