Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Bettman tells AP: NHL in mediation on concussion lawsuit

Associated Press
NEWS
News
10   //    12 Sep 2018, 02:43 IST
AP Image

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman downplayed the significance of entering mediation with former players in a bid to settle a concussion lawsuit, saying Tuesday the league is simply following a judge's order.

"The judge asked us to go into mediation and so we're complying with the judge's request," Bettman told The Associated Press.

He said he had nothing to add when asked if there has been progress, and Bettman reiterated the NHL's position on the lawsuit hasn't changed, by saying: "We also think the lawsuit doesn't have merit."

Bettman spoke to the AP while attending the NHL officials training camp in Buffalo, New York.

Stuart Davidson, one of the attorneys representing the players, disputed Bettman's assertion on the merits of the lawsuit, while confirming the two sides were asked to enter mediation by U.S. District Judge Susan Richard Nelson in Minnesota.

"While we obviously disagree with the Commissioner's views on the merits of these important cases, and continue to work very hard to obtain justice for our clients, the commissioner is correct that Judge Nelson requested that the parties try to work out their differences with a mediator, if they are able," Davidson wrote in an email.

More than 100 former players are part of the lawsuit in accusing the NHL of failing to better prevent head trauma or warn players of such risks while promoting violent play that led to their injuries.

In July, Nelson denied a bid for class-action status, which would have created one group of all living former NHL players and one group of all retired players diagnosed with a neurological disease, disorder or condition. Had they succeeded, more than 5,000 former players would have been allowed to join the case.

On another matter, Bettman said the league's board of governors meeting in December is the earliest the NHL will have an opportunity to approve a bid to expand into Seattle. The vote will take place after the expansion group meets with the league's executive committee on Oct. 2.

Bettman would only say "to be determined" when asked if the Seattle bid, which would expand the NHL to 32 teams, is on track for the 2020-21 season.

Topics you might be interested in:
National Hockey League
Associated Press
NEWS
Boynton, Carcillo critical of Bettman honor by Hall of Fame
RELATED STORY
Daly: December earliest NHL would vote on Seattle expansion
RELATED STORY
Bettman, Brodeur, O'Ree top Hockey Hall of Fame class
RELATED STORY
Daly: NHL not changing marijuana policy as Canada legalizes
RELATED STORY
Tippett joins NHL Seattle expansion group as senior adviser
RELATED STORY
NHL aims to get more teams involved in outdoor games
RELATED STORY
Horse racing playing catch-up on jockey concussion protocol
RELATED STORY
Stan Mikita, who led Blackhawks to 1961 title, dies at 78
RELATED STORY
The Latest: AP source says Sabres trade O'Reilly to Blues
RELATED STORY
Former NHL goalie Ray Emery drowns in Hamilton, Ontario
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us