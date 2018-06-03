Capitals, Vegas ready for Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

WASHINGTON (AP) — It's wet outside, and it's sure to be red inside the Washington Capitals' home arena for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights.

After splitting a pair of games in Las Vegas, the Capitals are preparing to host the final round of the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time in 20 years.

The expansion Golden Knights have gone 6-2 on the road during their surprising run to the Finals, numbers that take the sting out of losing home-ice advantage with a 3-2 loss on Wednesday.

Washington is 4-5 at home, but captured a must-win 3-0 decision over Tampa Bay before capturing the Eastern Conference title with a victory in Game 7 on the road.

The Capitals were hoping to have Evgeny Kuznetsov, who skated Saturday morning after missing most of Game 2 with an upper-body injury.