Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Capitals, Vegas ready for Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

Capitals, Vegas ready for Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

Associated Press
NEWS
News 03 Jun 2018, 03:36 IST
1
AP Image

WASHINGTON (AP) — It's wet outside, and it's sure to be red inside the Washington Capitals' home arena for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights.

After splitting a pair of games in Las Vegas, the Capitals are preparing to host the final round of the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time in 20 years.

The expansion Golden Knights have gone 6-2 on the road during their surprising run to the Finals, numbers that take the sting out of losing home-ice advantage with a 3-2 loss on Wednesday.

Washington is 4-5 at home, but captured a must-win 3-0 decision over Tampa Bay before capturing the Eastern Conference title with a victory in Game 7 on the road.

The Capitals were hoping to have Evgeny Kuznetsov, who skated Saturday morning after missing most of Game 2 with an upper-body injury.

National Hockey League
Ovechkin, Capitals headed to Stanley Cup Final vs. Vegas
RELATED STORY
Capitals, Golden Knights in improbable Stanley Cup Final
RELATED STORY
Kuznetsov game-time decision for Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final
RELATED STORY
The Latest: History working vs Capitals, down 0-1 to Vegas
RELATED STORY
Stanley Cup Capsule
RELATED STORY
Stanley Cup-bound Vegas turning impossible into possible
RELATED STORY
Caps ready to roll in Stanley Cup Final if Kuznetsov is out
RELATED STORY
George McPhee has fingerprints all over Stanley Cup Final
RELATED STORY
Knights outworked by Capitals in Game 2, take rare home loss
RELATED STORY
Road warriors? Vegas hopes for boost as Cup Final goes to DC
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...