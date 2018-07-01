Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Red Wings sign veterans Vanek, Bernier, re-sign Green

Associated Press
NEWS
News
6   //    01 Jul 2018, 21:33 IST
AP Image

The Detroit Red Wings' youth movement is on hold after a series of veteran signings.

Detroit signed 34-year-old winger Thomas Vanek and 29-year-old goaltender Jonathan Bernier on Sunday and they also re-signed 32-year-old defenseman Mike Green. Vanek signed a $3 million, one-year deal, while Bernier got $3 million per season on a three-year deal.

The Red Wings gave Green a $10.75 million, two-year contract to maintain some stability on their power play. He'll count $5.375 million against the salary cap.

Vanek is a player general manager Ken Holland had been interested in for a while. He had 15 points in 19 regular-season games with the Blue Jackets after they acquired him from Vancouver.

Bernier became the odd man out in Colorado after the Avalanche traded for Capitals backup goaltender Philipp Grubauer. He'll get the chance to compete for starts with Jimmy Howard in Detroit.

___

AP Hockey Writer John Wawrow contributed.

National Hockey League
AP source: Red Wings agree to terms with Green on new deal
RELATED STORY
NHL awaits John Tavares' decision on eve of free agency
RELATED STORY
Red Wings hire Dan Bylsma as assistant coach
RELATED STORY
The Latest: AP Source: Flyers keep F James Van Riemsdyk
RELATED STORY
Carlson signing is first domino to fall in NHL free agency
RELATED STORY
Dahlin has potential to provide stagnant Sabres a spark
RELATED STORY
Tavares and who else? Top names to watch in NHL free agency
RELATED STORY
George McPhee's strategic moves help Vegas reach Cup Final
RELATED STORY
NHL free agency: Center market deep from Tavares and beyond
RELATED STORY
Dahlin to Sabres, Svechnikov to Canes to start NHL draft
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us