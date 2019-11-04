Colts QB Brissett to undergo further tests as Reich fears MCL injury

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said quarterback Jacoby Brissett will undergo further tests amid fears he suffered a medial collateral injury.

Brissett went down early in the second quarter of Sunday's 26-24 NFL loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers after guard Quenton Nelson stepped on his left ankle.

Nelson then appeared to fall on Brissett's left leg, forcing the Colts QB to leave the field and exit the game.

Reich revealed an initial diagnosis indicates a possible MCL injury, though more testing will determine the severity of Brissett's problem.

"I think at this point it looks like a sprain, but we'll see to what degree," Reich said. "I think we've gotta see how it responds."

Brian Hoyer replaced Brissett and threw for 168 yards and three touchdowns, but also had a pick-six as the Steelers won.

On Hoyer's introduction, Reich added: "Just had to make a decision. I really don't think he [Brissett] was good enough to go.

"We made the best decision for Jacoby and for the team, really, to hold him out. He was hobbling pretty bad."

The Colts are now 5-3 and are obviously hoping Brissett's injury does not cost him significant playing time.