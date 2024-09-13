What happened to Roblox YouTuber PghLFilms - Controversy explored

Popular Roblox YouTuber PghLFilms has been the center of much controversy for quite some time, but things seem to have gotten a lot worse for him. Recently, a tweet called him out for sending animal and human gore videos as well as using inappropriate language with minors in his Discord server, and fans were divided about siding with or criticizing him. PghLFilms gained popularity by making interesting videos on his YouTube channel and as an RB Battles competition participant.

Below, we will explore the full controversy and share all the known details about the case.

The controversy of Roblox YouTuber PghLFilms

PghLFilms has been an active member of several gaming communities. His funny and interesting YouTube videos have garnered him a considerable number of followers, consisting of fans both young and old. However, a person who went by the name of Bow made serious accusations against him.

According to Bow, PghLFilms (who also went by the name of Lego) regularly shared animal and human decomposition videos on his Discord Server. This is fairly troubling as there are several minor members on the server. While some messages have a humorous tone, others feel more disturbing.

Inappropriate behavior with minors

The next controversy stems from Bow mentioning how Lego or PghLFilms chatted with minors on several occasions. He apparently also used highly inappropriate language while talking to one such member, asking them questions about the female reproductive organ.

Bow's tweet brought up screenshots of his messages sent to minors on the Discord server using sexually explicit words and references. However, said tweet was later deleted due to harassment from PghLFilms' fans.

Sending threats to others

The controversy doesn't stop with PghLFilms sending inappropriate messages on his Discord server. When called out on X and other social media platforms, his approach has been to stay silent and not address the allegations. When some players decided to ask him about the issue when playing Roblox together, he simply removed them from the server.

This is quite strange since there have been reports of him behaving aggressively against haters/trolls in the past. There are several screenshots of his tweets and messages on Roblox, where he threatened to use violence against others. With all these issues coming up together, fans want PGHLFilms to respond to the allegations but he has maintained silence.

Getting banned on Roblox

According to some reports, PghLFilms's Roblox account has either been terminated or he has deactivated it following the controversy. However, he is still active on YouTube and has been uploading videos frequently. In one of the tweets, he addressed some of the allegations, stating that they were untrue and that fake profiles with his name were used to spread the alleged content.

However, he did not defend himself any further and has yet to offer any concrete proof of his innocence. This primarily seems to be because multiple eyewitnesses and Discord members are willing to testify against his inappropriate behavior.

FAQs about PghLFilms

Does PghLFilms have a YouTube channel?

Yes, he runs a YouTube channel where he shares Roblox and other game-related videos.

Did PghLFilms refute the allegations?

He did share a tweet addressing the allegation but did not share any concrete proof.

Has PghLFilms' Roblox account been banned?

According to the recent information, his account seems to be deactivated.

