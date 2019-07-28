×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Bertens and Teichmann to meet in Palermo final

Omnisport
NEWS
News
5   //    28 Jul 2019, 03:02 IST
Kiki Bertens - cropped
World number five Kiki Bertens

Kiki Bertens will face Jil Teichmann in the Palermo International final after the top seed overcame Paula Badosa in straight sets on Saturday.

The world number five, bidding to win a third title of the year, moved into the championship match with a 6-1 7-5 defeat of the unseeded Spaniard.

Bertens needed eight match points to end Badosa's resistance, advancing despite a first-serve percentage of only 49.

The Dutchwoman broke twice in a one-sided first set and three times in the second, failing to consolidate on two occasions as she made hard work of sending the 119-ranked Badosa packing.

Teichmann, the eighth seed, coasted to a 6-3 6-1 thrashing of Liudmila Samsonova.

The world number 82 won her maiden WTA title in Prague in May and will need to pull off a big upset to double her tally.

Top seed Anastasija Sevastova will face the unheralded Katarzyna Kawa in the inaugural Baltic Open final.

Latvian Sevastova saw off Anastasia Potapova 6-4 6-2 in her homeland and will be a resounding favourite to beat WTA main-draw debutant Kawa, who got past Bernarda Pera 6-2 6-3 in Jurmala.

 

Advertisement
Bertens battles into Palermo semis
RELATED STORY
Bertens seals Palermo Open quarter-final berth
RELATED STORY
Teichmann upsets Strycova to reach maiden WTA Tour final
RELATED STORY
Ostapenko thrashed on home soil by Pera
RELATED STORY
Teichmann beats Muchova to claim first WTA title
RELATED STORY
Ruthless Halep sets up Bertens final in Madrid
RELATED STORY
2019 Madrid Open Women’s Singles Final: Simona Halep vs Kiki Bertens, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
Bertens makes first grass final on home soil
RELATED STORY
Paquet stuns Garcia in Baltic Open
RELATED STORY
Siniakova halted by rain, Parmentier out in Palermo
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us