Federer eases past Gojowczyk in Indian Wells opener

Omnisport
NEWS
News
44   //    11 Mar 2019, 04:00 IST
rogerfederer - cropped
Roger Federer in action at the Indian Wells Masters

Roger Federer opened his quest for a sixth Indian Wells Masters title with a comfortable 6-1 7-5 victory over Peter Gojowczyk.

Federer arrived in California having sealed the 100th title of his career at the Dubai Tennis Championships, and he looked in the mood to add to that tally.

There was little Gojowczyk could do to stop the fourth seed in the opening set, Federer not dropping a point off a first serve as he moved ahead in 24 minutes.

Two breaks of the German's serve saw Federer lead 5-0 in no time, and although Gojowczyk finally got on the board it was only delaying the inevitable as the five-time champion served out for a one-set lead.

Gojowczyk was immediately under pressure at the start of the second but he saved four break points and briefly led 3-1 after taking a service game off his illustrious opponent.

It was less of a procession for Federer as Gojowczyk began to play with freedom from the baseline, his groundstrokes piercing through his opponent's defences as regularly as they flew long.

Federer quickly got back on serve and eventually applied pressure in the 11th game, it proved too much for Gojowczyk as he fired into the net before double faulting.

There was no way back for the world number 85 as a wayward forehand confirmed Federer's place in round three.

