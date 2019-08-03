×
Fritz continues run, to face Schwartzman in Los Cabos final

03 Aug 2019, 11:50 IST
American Taylor Fritz

Taylor Fritz reached his second ATP Tour final in as many weeks, while Diego Schwartzman also moved into the Los Cabos Open decider on Friday.

Fritz's fine form continued with a 6-3 6-2 victory over Radu Albot in their semi-final clash at the ATP 250 tournament.

The American reached the Atlanta Open decider last week, losing to Alex de Minaur, and was dominant against Moldovan seventh seed Albot.

Fritz lost just 10 points on serve and managed to break three times in an impressive victory.

The decider will be his fourth ATP final as he looks to add to the title he won at Eastbourne in June.

Awaiting him in the decider is Schwartzman, who overcame Guido Pella 6-3 3-6 6-1 in an all-Argentinian clash.

Schwartzman was able to create 18 break-point opportunities, converting four to move into his sixth ATP Tour final.

