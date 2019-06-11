×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Gasparyan comeback sees Kuzmova crash out

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11 Jun 2019, 01:24 IST
Gasparyan - Cropped
Margarita Gasparyan in action

Margarita Gasparyan came from behind to dump seventh seed Viktoria Kuzmova out of the Rosmalen Grass Court Championships.

The Russian recorded a second win over a player in the WTA Tour's top 50 this season, taking two hours and 23 minutes to triumph 2-6 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 in the first round to earn a first main-draw win on grass.

Gasparyan said: "It was such a tough match, I'm happy I came through! I love to play on grass."

Veronika Kudermetova, who defeated Caroline Wozniacki at the French Open, kept her cool when a long rain delay in the Netherlands stopped play as she was just one game away from sealing victory over Ons Jabeur.

She lost the first two games after the players made their return to court, but then secured a 6-3 6-4 win.

Elena Rybakina cruised to a 6-1 6-2 victory over Varvara Lepchenko, while Arantxa Rus edged an all-Dutch encounter against Bibiane Schoofs 7-5 6-4.

There were also wins for Paula Badosa Gibert and Greet Minnen, with top seeds Kiki Bertens and Aryna Sabalenka due to kick off their campaigns on Tuesday.

Rain meant no Monday play was possible at the Nottingham Open, where Caroline Garcia is seeded number one.

Advertisement
GNP Seguros: Garbine Muguruza holds to defend against Margarita Gasparyan in three sets 
RELATED STORY
Ruthless Halep double bagels Kuzmova in just 44 minutes in Madrid
RELATED STORY
French Open 2019: Konta breezes into fourth round with dominant win over Kuzmova
RELATED STORY
Kuznetsova ends Buzarnescu challenge in first round
RELATED STORY
Ruthless Halep sets up Bertens final in Madrid
RELATED STORY
Svitolina beaten in Madrid, Wozniacki retires with back injury
RELATED STORY
Why Andy Murray needs to carefully plot his potential mid-season comeback
RELATED STORY
Osaka enters 'zombie mode' to win in Madrid, Pliskova crashes out
RELATED STORY
Stephens pleased with Paris progress, Bertens and Andreescu pull out
RELATED STORY
Tennis Anecdotes: The inspiration behind the magnificent comeback of Andre Agassi in 1999
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us