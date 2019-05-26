×
I can be one of the best in the world - Zverev defiant after return to winning ways

Omnisport
NEWS
News
26 May 2019, 04:20 IST
AlexanderZverev - cropped
Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev has no doubt he can mix it with the very best in the world after claiming his first ATP Tour title of 2019 at the Geneva Open.

The 22-year-old German has struggled for his best form since losing to Nick Kyrgios in the final of the Acapulco Open in March and was forced to dig deep to see off Chile's Nicolas Jarry 6-3 3-6 7-6 (10-8).

Zverev saved two match points in a rain-interrupted encounter against Jarry, who beat him in the opening round in Barcelona last month.

It meant an 11th career title overall, but Zverev insists he is more concerned about the bigger picture of hitting top form, especially with the French Open on the horizon next week.

"When I start playing good, I don't worry about titles. I know that I can be one of the best players in the world when I find my rhythm," he told the ATP Tour's official website. "This week definitely helped with that.

"It was a very tough match. He was playing aggressively, serving big and hitting everything he can.

"I thought I was in control until the rain came, but I'm happy to find a way. I felt it could have gone either way."

Zverev is seeded fifth at Roland Garros and begins his campaign against Australia's John Millman.

Jarry will take his impressive form into a mouth-watering encounter against fellow South American and eighth seed Juan Martin del Potro.

