×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Kerber eases past Bencic as Andreescu awaits in final

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    16 Mar 2019, 11:11 IST
angeliqueKerber-cropped
Three-time grand slam winner Angelique Kerber

Former world number one Angelique Kerber cruised into the Indian Wells Open final with a straight-sets win over in-form Belinda Bencic.

German star Kerber was a class above as the eighth seed accounted for Bencic 6-4 6-2 at the WTA Premier tournament in California on Friday.

Three-time grand slam champion Kerber will face Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu in her first Premier decider on Sunday.

Kerber snapped Bencic's 12-match winning streak to become the first German female through to the Indian Wells Open final since Steffi Graf in 1999.

"It's always tough to play against Belinda. She played so great in the past few weeks," Kerber said. "I was trying to focus only on my side of the court. 

"I was trying to play concentrated, and going for it when I had the chance. I really enjoy the semi-finals here - it was already twice here, and I'm really happy to be in the final for the first time now." 

Bencic had been in impeccable form since the Fed Cup, with the 23rd seed unbeaten since losing to Veronika Kudermetova at the St Petersburg Open in January.

But the 22-year-old Swiss was no match for Kerber, who broke seven times throughout the routine triumph.

Advertisement

Bencic had led 4-2 in the first set but Kerber came from a break down to win the opener, having improved her court positioning.

Kerber was broken in the opening game of the second set but she reclaimed the break immediately – a theme that continued until the former broke and held for a 5-2 lead, which she did not relinquish.

Omnisport
NEWS
Kerber holds off Williams to set up Indian Wells semi with Bencic
RELATED STORY
Andreescu overcomes fatigue and Svitolina to reach Indian Wells final
RELATED STORY
2019 Indian Wells BNP Paribas Open Semifinal 2: Angelique Kerber vs Belinda Bencic, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
Andreescu crushes Muguruza, Svitolina survives
RELATED STORY
Kerber, Venus and Osaka progress at Indian Wells
RELATED STORY
2019 BNP Paribas Open Quarter Final 1: Garbine Muguruza vs Bianca Andreescu, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
Federer, Nadal on collision course in semis at Indian Wells
RELATED STORY
Barty back in Sydney final as Kvitova awaits
RELATED STORY
Venus edges Kvitova as Osaka, Kerber advance
RELATED STORY
2019 Indian Wells BNP Paribas Open, Quarter Final 3: Karolina Pliskova vs Belinda Bencic, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us