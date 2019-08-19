Keys digs deep to take Western & Southern Open title

Madison Keys with the trophy

Madison Keys ensured she will be ranked among the world's top 10 once again by rallying to beat Svetlana Kuznetsova in the Western & Southern Open final.

The American, a finalist at the US Open two years ago, was a break down in each set but fought back to erase the deficits on the two occasions Kuznetsova looked to close out on serve.

A 7-5 7-6 (7-5) victory delivered a fifth WTA title for Keys and her second of 2019 after she beat Caroline Wozniacki at the Charleston Open in April.

"I think if you told me a week ago this is where I'd be, I'd have laughed in your face," Keys said at the presentation.

She was on the back foot from the start on Sunday, Kuznetsova breaking in the first game, but Keys broke back when 5-4 down as she drilled a backhand winner down the line.

That was part of a four-game sequence that sealed the first set for Keys, who forged ahead with an authoritative forehand.

However, Kuznetsova again broke Keys early on in the second set and had a chance to level the match when 5-4 up and serving.

Yet Keys again stepped up to put it back on serve when Kuznetsova fired long, which she did again on the American's second championship point in the breaker.