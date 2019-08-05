Kyrgios grateful for support after taking 'massive strides' with Washington win

Nick Kyrgios celebrates at the Citi Open in Washington.

Nick Kyrgios believes his success at the Citi Open demonstrated how he can compete at the highest level, having lost faith in himself at times during his eventful career.

The Australian secured his second ATP 500 title of the year by beating Daniil Medvedev 7-6 (8-6) 7-6 (7-4) in Sunday's final in Washington, adding to his victory at the Mexican Open back in March.

Kyrgios has often been the focus of attention for his on-court behaviour, including walking off during a match in Rome this year after throwing a table, while he also created a stir with his comments regarding "cringeworthy" Novak Djokovic and "super salty" Rafael Nadal during a podcast appearance.

However, the 24-year-old's successful run on American soil will propel him into the world's top 30, though he dedicated the triumph to those who have stuck by him during the low points.

"This has honestly been one of my favourite weeks of my life. I've made massive strides," Kyrgios said.

"I've had people behind me, backing me, and they never lost faith in me even when I lost faith in myself.

"This week means a lot. It's great to get the win, but I've proved to myself and the people backing me that I can still produce at the highest level."

Andy Murray, a man who knows about the need to control your emotions while on court, feels the key for Kyrgios is to stay focused as he looks to make the most of his obvious talent.

Asked by the ATP Tour about his good friend, Murray said: "Everyone matures at different ages. Some people are ready when they are 18, 19 to deal with what comes with being a top athlete and some people aren't ready and it takes them a bit of time.

"I'm hoping that with time Nick will learn and be better for it.

"When he's engaged in tennis and wants to play he's brilliant for the game. And when he isn't giving his best effort and misbehaving, that's not what people want to see. He needs to find that balance."

Kyrgios is next in action in Montreal, where he faces Murray's fellow Brit Kyle Edmund in his first match.