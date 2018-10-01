Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Osaka glad of distraction from 'bittersweet' US Open final

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    01 Oct 2018, 21:43 IST
Naomi Osaka - cropped
Naomi Osaka poses with her US Open trophy

Naomi Osaka is still coming to terms with her "bittersweet" US Open final win over idol Serena Williams, revealing she appreciates the distraction of further tournaments.

The Japanese claimed her first grand slam title at Flushing Meadows, but the victory was overshadowed by Williams' row with umpire Carlos Ramos after a series of incidents throughout the match.

And Osaka admits she has been left conflicted by the triumph, still unsure of her feelings and keen to set it aside as she focuses on the current series of tournaments.

"There's a lot of stuff I want to say about how I felt and whatever," she told the WTA's official website. "But, for me, I don't know, I don't know. 

"The memory of the US Open is a little bit bittersweet. Right after, the day after, I really didn't want to think about it because it wasn't necessarily the happiest memory for me.

"I don't know. I just sort of wanted to move on at that point."

Osaka compared the moment to eating green tea ice cream, adding: "When you bite into it, it's sweet but also very strong - that's how that memory feels to me. Of course I'm happy that I won a grand slam - I don't think there's anything that can take away from that - but I don't know.

"I feel not that, when I look back on it, it's a bad memory, but I feel like it was so strange. I just didn't want to think about it. I wanted to just push it to the side.

"Then I played [the] Tokyo [Open]. For me, Tokyo was a way to take my mind off of it. I think that's why I did well. I'm still trying to take my mind off of it a little bit. Hopefully I can do well [at the China Open] too."

Omnisport
NEWS
Osaka apologises for defeating favourite Serena at US Open
RELATED STORY
Serena v Osaka: A statistical preview of the US Open final
RELATED STORY
US Open champion Osaka reaches Pan Pacific Open final
RELATED STORY
US Open final: Naomi Osaka makes history, Serena Williams...
RELATED STORY
Osaka books US Open final date with Serena after denying...
RELATED STORY
US Open diary: Osaka entertains again, temperatures set...
RELATED STORY
Keys backs mature Osaka to challenge Serena in US Open final
RELATED STORY
Serena shifts focus to Osaka after US Open final meltdown
RELATED STORY
Osaka was 'a little bit sad' about US Open final boos
RELATED STORY
US Open 2018: 5 things to know about first-time Grand...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us