The Latest: Federer upset by Millman in US Open's 4th round

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

12:55 a.m.

Roger Federer has been stunned in the U.S. Open's fourth round by 55th-ranked John Millman of Australia 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (3).

It's the first time in Federer's career that he has lost to a man ranked outside the top 50 at Flushing Meadows.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion double-faulted 10 times, including twice in a row during the final tiebreaker.

Federer certainly had his chances to take control of the match, including two set points at 5-4, 40-15 in the second. He also blew a set point in the third.

12 a.m.

Roger Federer is in some trouble at the U.S. Open, trailing two sets to one against 55th-ranked John Millman in the fourth round.

Federer won the opening set 6-3 on a humid night in Arthur Ashe Stadium, but he failed to close out either of the next two, which Millman took 7-5, 7-6 (7).

The winner will face Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals.

8:55 p.m.

Carla Suarez Navarro ended Maria Sharapova's perfect record in night matches at the U.S. Open, reaching the quarterfinals with a 6-4, 6-3 victory.

The No. 30 seed from Spain will face 2017 runner-up Madison Keys in a bid for her first Grand Slam semifinal.

Sharapova, seeded 22nd, had been 22-0 under the lights in Arthur Ashe Stadium. The 2006 champion has lost in the fourth round of her last three appearances.

6:55 p.m.

Marin Cilic has reached his fifth U.S. Open quarterfinal, and his opponent will be the man he beat when he won the title in Flushing Meadows.

The seventh-seeded Cilic ousted No. 10 seed David Goffin 7-6 (6), 6-2, 6-4 to set up a rematch with Kei Nishikori. Cilic beat Nishikori in the 2014 final.

Cilic wrapped up the match on his third match point after needing eight of them to win in the third round, when he rallied from two sets down to beat Alex de Minaur in a match that ended at 2:22 a.m.

6:25 p.m.

Lesia Tsurenko reached her first Grand Slam quarterfinal by outlasting teenager Marketa Vondrousova 6-7 (3), 7-5, 6-2 after feeling ill earlier in the match.

Tsurenko struggled in the heat. She took long pauses between points in the first-set tiebreaker, then left the court for treatment after it. She still and looked weary to start the second, leaning on her racket between points while falling behind 2-0. She said afterward she felt dizzy and was "just asking nature, I don't know, the god, to move the shade."

She was able to play through the pain and eventually won the match in 2 hours, 32 minutes.

The Ukrainian got some help from her opponent. She hit only 17 winners but the 19-year-old Vondrousova made 90 errors — 73 unforced.

4:20 p.m.

Novak Djokovic is on to the U.S. Open quarterfinals — and potentially a showdown with Roger Federer.

Djokovic beat Joao Sosa 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 to move into the final eight at Flushing Meadows for the 11th time.

The opponent for the No. 6 seed could be the second-seeded Federer, who was to play Australian John Millman in a night match Monday.

Djokovic, the reigning Wimbledon champion, improved to 28-0 against players ranked outside the top 50 at the U.S. Open.

4:05 p.m.

Naomi Osaka became the first Japanese woman to reach the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam in 14 years, edging Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 in a matchup of 20-year-olds.

The No. 20 seed had to work much harder than she had so far in the tournament, where she had won 22 consecutive games leading into the match Monday.

She finally pulled it out when the No. 26-seeded Sabalenka double-faulted on match point, tossing her racket to the court in frustration.

The last Japanese woman to reach the final eight in a Grand Slam had been Shinobu Asagoe at the 2004 U.S. Open.

2:10 p.m.

Novak Djokovic is about to try to do his part to set up a U.S. Open quarterfinal against Roger Federer.

Djokovic is warming up for his fourth-round match against Joao Sousa of Portugal in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The winner of Djokovic vs. Sousa will face either Federer or John Millman of Australia next.

1:45 p.m.

Kei Nishikori is into the quarterfinals of his return to the U.S. Open.

The 2014 runner-up in Flushing Meadows beat Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-3, 6-2, 7-5 to reach the final eight in his second straight Grand Slam tournament.

Nishikori missed the U.S. Open last year because of a right wrist injury. The No. 21 seed from Japan returned to the tour early this year, building his confidence back with a victory in a Challenger Tour event, then reached the final in Monte Carlo and the quarterfinals at Wimbledon, where he lost to eventual champion Novak Djokovic.

He will next face either No. 7 seed Marin Cilic — who beat him in the 2014 U.S. Open final — or No. 10 David Goffin.

Kohlschreiber was denied again in his fifth attempt to win a fourth-round match at the U.S. Open. The German reached his lone Grand Slam quarterfinal at Wimbledon in 2012.

1:40 p.m.

Madison Keys returned to the U.S. Open quarterfinals with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over No. 29 seed Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia.

Keys was an Open finalist a year ago and lost to Sloane Stephens. She lost to Stephens again this year in the French Open semifinals.

The 14th-seeded Keys will play the winner of the Carla Suarez Navarro vs. Maria Sharapova match in the night session at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Keys has reached at least the quarterfinals in three of the four Grand Slam tournaments this year. She had six aces and no double-faults Monday in perhaps her best performance of the tournament.

11:50 a.m.

The extreme heat policy is back in effect at the U.S. Open.

A 10-minute break will be allowed between the second and third sets of women's singles matches if either player requests one. For men's singles matches, the break would come between the third and fourth sets.

The policy is a rule on the women's tour but not the men's. U.S. Open officials began putting it in play last week, when temperatures first soared into the mid-90s. The policy was in place Tuesday through Thursday.

It was 87 degrees just before the start of Monday's day session on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

11:30 a.m.

The U.S. Open is getting closer to a Roger Federer-Novak Djokovic quarterfinal showdown.

Both play unseeded opponents in the round of 16 Monday at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Federer is a five-time U.S. Open champion and Djokovic has won the tournament twice. Djokovic is 27-0 in the U.S. Open against players ranked outside the top 50.

Federer, the No. 2 seed, faces 55th-ranked John Millman. Djokovic, the No. 6 seed, takes on 68th-ranked Joao Sousa. Neither Millman nor Sousa has reached the final eight at a Grand Slam tournament.

There are two other big matches at Ashe when 2006 champion Maria Sharapova plays No. 30 Carla Suarez Navarro, and 2017 runner-up Madison Keys takes on No. 29 Dominika Cibulkova.