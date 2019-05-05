×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Tsitsipas claims maiden clay title in Estoril

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    05 May 2019, 23:04 IST
StefanosTsitsipascropped
Estoril Open champion Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas claimed his maiden ATP Tour clay-court title with a straight-sets defeat of Pablo Cuevas in the Estoril Open final.

The top seed lost his first ATP decider on the red dirt against Rafael Nadal last year, but defeated Cuevas 6-3 7-6 (7-4) on Sunday.

Next Gen ATP Finals champion Tsitsipas served more assertively than his experienced opponent and overcame second-set jitters to secure the third ATP Tour title of his career – and a second this season.

Tsitsipas did not face a single break point in the first set, but Cuevas fought back from 2-0 down in the second and had a point to level the match.

Lucky loser Cuevas was unable to take it to a decider, though, as 20-year-old Greek Tsitsipas got himself out of trouble to force a breaker, which he took charge of by breezing into a 4-0 lead.

The Next Gen ATP Finals champion needed four match points to get his hands on the trophy, running in to put away a forehand before dropping to the deck in delight. 

Advertisement
Tsitsipas edges out Goffin to close in on first clay-court title
RELATED STORY
Domingues serves up early shock in Estoril
RELATED STORY
Tsitsipas claims second ATP title in Marseille
RELATED STORY
Garin claims maiden ATP title in Houston
RELATED STORY
Monte Carlo Masters 2019: Daniil Medvedev continues his dominance over Stefanos Tsitsipas
RELATED STORY
Injured Anderson to miss clay-court season
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Open 2019: Rafael Nadal's probable path to the title
RELATED STORY
Struff stuns Tsitsipas to set up Nadal quarter-final
RELATED STORY
Defending champ Zverev on course in Munich
RELATED STORY
Lajovic crashes out in Estoril
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us