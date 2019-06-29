Wimbledon 2019: Gauff and the teenagers primed to make their mark

Cori Gauff and Felix Auger-Aliassime

Wimbledon's rich history has known some outstanding teenage champions who would go on to become tennis greats.

Chris Evert, Boris Becker, Steffi Graf, Martina Hingis, Maria Sharapova.

That list sets the bar high, but there are a clutch of talented prospects heading to the All England Club in 2019 hoping to follow in such footsteps.

Having seen two sub-20-year-olds make the women's French Open semi-finals and a new age record set for a main-draw participant at Wimbledon, it might be time to usher in this next generation.

We take a look at five teenagers who will aim to have an impact this year.

CORI GAUFF

Age: 15

First-round opponent: Venus Williams

Already a big story after becoming the youngest player to reach the main draw at the All England Club, the draw thrust Gauff further into the spotlight. She made the US Open girls' final in 2017 and idolises the Williams sisters. A clash with Venus represents the match of her young life.

Last night, @CocoGauff was sitting a remote school science test



Today, she qualified for the #Wimbledon main draw aged just 15...https://t.co/FilIL8N8XE — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 27, 2019

FELIX AUGER-ALIASSIME

Age: 18

First-round opponent: Vasek Pospisil

Far more established than Gauff, Auger-Aliassime is being tipped by some to make a run at Wimbledon after missing the French Open. Already ranked 21st on the ATP Tour, he has played three finals and earned two top-10 wins. It feels like a matter of time before the Canadian crashes the big stage.

AMANDA ANISIMOVA

Age: 17

First-round opponent: Sorana Cirstea

Anisimova has already made her name at a major, losing dramatically to Ashleigh Barty in the Roland Garros semi-finals. And with Marketa Vondrousova now 20 and Bianca Andreescu out injured, the American is the highest-ranked teenager in the women's Wimbledon draw. "Everyone tells me my game suits grass well," she said in Paris, where she beat Simona Halep.

ALEXEI POPYRIN

Age: 19

First-round opponent: Pablo Carrena Busta

Popyrin was the French Open boys' champion in 2017 but had failed to make an impact on the senior stage until the Australian Open this year. Then he knocked out Dominic Thiem in sensational fashion and suddenly became a player anyone on the Tour will be wary of.





Popyrin storms to a two set lead over Thiem. Will the Aussie seal the deal?#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/33YP1lhXT4 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 17, 2019

DAYANA YASTREMSKA

Age: 19

First-round opponent: Camila Giorgi

Yastremska has not yet enjoyed success at a major, unlike Iga Swiatek and Anastasia Potapova, who both had big wins at the French Open, but she is an established player on the WTA Tour. Yastremska lost to Serena Williams at the Australian Open but then won two WTA titles in the subsequent months, defeating Ajla Tomljanovic in one final and Caroline Garcia in the other.