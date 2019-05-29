×
Zverev plans Yorkshire trip, quirky French Open history for Karlovic and Lopez

Omnisport
NEWS
News
5   //    29 May 2019, 02:28 IST
alexanderzverev - Cropped
Alexander Zverev celebrates in Paris

Alexander Zverev had a friendly reunion after his first-round encounter turned into an unlikely marathon, Juan Martin del Potro needed some time to kick into gear, and Ivo Karlovic and Feliciano Lopez were involved in a quirky piece of history at the French Open.

Fifth seed Zverev endured a tricky start to 2019 but appeared to have found some form by winning the title in Geneva recently.

The German saw a two-set lead evaporate before eventually triumphing against John Millman on this occasion, though. The four-hour-and-eight-minute thriller went the way of Zverev 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 2-6 6-7 (5-7) 6-3.

Del Potro was playing the in-form Nicolas Jarry and an upset was on the cards at Roland Garros until the eighth seed came through 3-6 6-2 6-1 6-4.


FROM PARIS TO YORKSHIRE FOR ZVEREV?

A year ago, Zverev made tennis reporter Jonathan Pinfield a viral sensation after being charmed by his Yorkshire accent.

The two were reunited after Zverev's mammoth match with Millman and the relieved German told Pinfield a trip to his English county may be in order if he triumphs at Roland Garros.

"I don't know [what would make Roland Garros special this year], but if I win it, I'm going to Yorkshire. That's the first thing I'm doing," he quipped.

HEALTH KEY FOR DEL POTRO

Jarry was a finalist in Geneva against Zverev and took the opening set against Del Potro, who quickly roared back to win 3-6 6-2 6-1 6-4.

The amiable Argentinian has had a career blighted by injuries, including sitting out four months after fracturing his patella last October, and he is focusing on staying fit.

"The main goal for me is trying to stay healthy after this tournament so then I can make a smart schedule on a different surface without thinking about my knee, and that would be much better for my future," he said. 

"I think I'm playing well at the moment, but my main goal is still the knee, my health."

AGE IS BUT A NUMBER FOR LOPEZ, KARLOVIC

With a combined age of 77, Karlovic and Lopez took place in the oldest match in Roland Garros history.

The duo proved that age is just a number in a keenly fought contest, which was won by Karlovic in four sets.

Elsewhere, there were wins for Fabio Fognini (9), Karen Khachanov (10), Gael Monfils (14), Lucas Pouille (22), Fernando Verdasco (23) and Dusan Lajovic (30). Kyle Edmund (28) also progressed from his fifth-set decider against Jeremy Chardy in a match held over from Monday.

