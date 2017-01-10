Mohammad Azharuddin files nomination for Hyderabad Cricket Association's top job

Azharuddin says he will work hard to develop cricket in Hyderabad

by Debdoot Das News 10 Jan 2017, 16:41 IST

Azharuddin will file a nomination for the post of HCA president

What’s the story?

Former India cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin on Tuesday filed a nomination for the post of Hyderabad Cricket Association's president.

"Problem with Hyderabad was that cricket was not focused. We were second last in Ranji. My basic intention is to see that cricket in Hyderabad flourishes. I really want to do well for cricket. We cannot run the HCA on the whims and fancies of individuals,” Azharuddin was quoted by PTI.

In case you didn’t know...

Azharuddin is still regarded as one of the best captains to have ever led India even though a match-fixing scandal hit that reputation very hard. The Board of Control for Cricket in India's Working Committee had already given their go-ahead for the former Indian skipper to file the nomination a few days back.

He represented India in 99 Tests, 334 One-Day Internationals before getting banned following match-fixing claims in 2000. However, a court lifted the ban off him in 2012 which came as a huge relief to him.

Azharuddin has already tasted some success in administration representing the Indian National Congress.

The heart of the matter

The 53-year-old has expressed his desire to be the president of the Hyderabad Cricket Association. On Tuesday afternoon he filed his nomination saying that he would like to bring about some changes and rope in more talent to the game.

His desire to run for the top post in the state body was also been given the green signal by the BCCI who are presently in a lot of turmoil with their president Anurag Thakur and Secretary Ajay Shirke being axed.

What next?

We have to wait and see if Azharuddin does become the president. If he indeed wins the elections he does have the power to change the face of cricket within the state. And knowing him, he would not leave any stone unturned to give his players opportunities at the very highest level.

Azharuddin has also spent some time in politics and therefore knows quite a bit about the administration. He will surely love this new challenge in life.

Sportskeeda’s take

The HCA recently was in the news recently for reportedly asking the BCCI for funds to host an India-Bangladesh Test but the reports were later denied. If a former skipper like Azharuddin does take up the job he has to ensure these things do not pop up frequently.

He might just take a few cues from Sourav Ganguly who has been successfully running the Cricket Association of Bengal for some time now. Well, the match-fixing controversy can take a back seat now, everyone deserves a second chance, don’t they?