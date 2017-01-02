Retirement is completely out of my mind says Misbah Ul Haq

Misbah hasn't been in the best of form lately

Misbah Ul Haq

Pakistan Test captain Misbah Ul Haq has said retirement, for now, is completely out of his mind. Pakistan media manager had said on Sunday that Misbah will remain as the captain for Pakistan against Australia in the third Test at Sydney, and Misbah today reiterated the manager’s words.

"No, right now, retirement is completely out of my mind. If I do think about that, then this match here will be very difficult to play. We have to think of this match as the first match of the series and that it is the final also. At the moment, this is how we are thinking,” Misbah was quoted by Cricbuzz. “I have forgotten the last four-five Tests we've had and now we're totally focused on this. 2016, gone. Now it is 2017. What is gone, that is gone.”

Misbah made his Test debut way back in 2001 in a game against New Zealand in Auckland. In the past 16 years, he has gone on to play 71 Tests, 169 ODIS and 39 T20Is. He retired from ODIs in 2015 but has continued featuring and leading in the longest form of the game at the age of 42.

Misbah has scored just twenty runs from four innings in the ongoing Test series against Australia. He also played a loose shot in the second innings of the second game to get out at a crucial juncture and Pakistan lost the Test match. With the series lost 2-0, many thought Misbah will finally hang up his boots, but Misbah does not feel it is the right time yet.

After his media manager said that he would continue captaining the side, Misbah on Tuesday himself spoke on the same lines saying he isn’t quitting now.

It will be a tough challenge for Misbah and his side to beat Australia at Sydney and salvage some pride. Personally, it will be another challenge for the star batsman who has not had the best of times with the bat. But Misbah is known to produce magic when the going gets tough, maybe he will come up with another such inning for Pakistan.

Misbah has been a valiant soldier for Pakistan cricket over the years. And it’s true that legends like him should get to choose their time of farewell. But at 42 he isn’t getting younger, maybe it’s just better for him to quit now than fade away later.