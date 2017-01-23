DSK Shivajians looking for a positive show against Mohun Bagan

DSK have it all to do against the league leaders.

by Press Release News 23 Jan 2017, 20:21 IST

Dave Roger’s men have it all to do against masquerading Bagan

DSK Shivajians FC, on the back of a win and a draw are all set to host table toppers Mohun Bagan AC on the 23rd of January. Mohun Bagan, the only side with a perfect record in the league will look to prove a point against an increasingly confident DSK Shivajians FC.

While it was a late equaliser by Churchill Brothers that denied DSK Shivajians the three points, the free-flowing attacking football that is being played by the club will give their fans much to look forward to. Mohun Bagan will, on the other hand, look to keep their defence airtight as always, having conceded only one goal in the league so far. With the return of their talismanic striker Sony Norde, Sanjoy Sen will be quietly confident of his team’s chances.

The last time these two sides met was back in April of 2016 when they went on to produce a six-goal thriller that eventually ended 3-3. With DSK Shivajians often playing up to four U22 players in the matches leading up to this game, the fixture will produce an interesting clash of ideologies of relying on experience as opposed to looking towards developing talent for the future.

Commenting on his club’s immediate test, First Team Manager Dave Rogers, respectful of his opponents said, “They (Mohun Bagan) are top of the League at the minute, and they’re there on merit. They’ve had a great start, and are a big club, a traditional club in Indian football. They’ve had the best start to the league, and they deserve to be where they are at the moment.”

“We’ve committed one or two little mistakes in certain areas, and that’s what we’re working on. Had we had a little more luck at the other end of the field, we’d have scored a few more goals. We’ll try and approach every football game to try and win the game. They (Mohun Bagan) have got a good attacking line-up like many teams in the I-League. The players have prepared well and we’re playing at home, which is good for the fans and good for the club. We’re prepared and we’ll play on the front foot, and we’ll attack it and may the best team win,” he signed off.