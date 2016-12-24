Florentino Perez claims Real Madrid are the best supported club in the world

Florentino Perez with Cristiano Ronaldo at the latter’s contract signing

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has claimed that Los Blancos are the most prestigious and best supported club in the world of football. The Santiago Bernabeu outfit have had a tremendous year which included them winning La Undecima – their 11th European Cup triumph coupled with wins in the FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup.

Ever since Zinedine Zidane took over the reins of the club from Rafa Benitez on 4th January 2016, the fortunes of the La Liga giants have turned drastically. They have only lost 2 matches in the entire calendar year with both of these unfortunate results coming in the 2015/16 season. Zidane’s side are unbeaten in their 2016/17 campaign so far and currently find themselves at the top of La Liga – 3 points ahead of second placed Barcelona albeit with a game in hand.

Los Blancos have drawn Serie A side Napoli in the Champions League and will be looking to breeze past the Naples outfit en route to yet another Champions League triumph. Currently, the Santiago Bernabeu outfit are enjoying the winter break afforded to players in Spain, Germany et al but not the English Premier League.

Real Madrid are widely considered as the most famous and popular club courtesy of their European exploits and Perez reaffirmed this notion while wishing the Madridistas a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

"Firstly I hope you all have the health to enjoy the festive season with your loved ones and I also want to wish Madridistas an even better 2017," Perez said in a speech as quoted by Marca.

"Together we will be able to work to keep this club the most prestigious and supported."

Zidane – `who guided Los Blancos to three Cup triumphs in his first year of managing at the top level – also took the opportunity to wish the supporters ahead of the festive period.

"I want to wish everyone a happy holiday and have a good time with your families," Zidane said.

Here is the video of Florentino Perez, Zinedine Zidane, Sergio Ramos and others wishing the supporters ahead of Christmas:

