Liverpool Transfer Rumour: Klopp wants Man United's Schneiderlin after Henderson reportedly ruled out for the season

Jordan Henderson is reportedly out for the season as per SK sources, and Klopp wants arch rival Man United' Schneiderlin as replacement

by Anirudh Menon News 06 Jan 2017, 20:33 IST

Henderson’s injury has everyone at Liverpool worried

What’s the story?

Liverpool’s captain, and leader, Jordan Henderson has been ruled out injured for the season, Sportskeeda’s sources have reported. He had picked up a heel injury during their 1-0 victory against Manchester City on New Year’s Eve and had missed their Monday night clash with Sunderland. While medics had been unsure and officials had remained tight-lipped about the injury to one of the Reds’ most crucial players, Sportskeeda’s sources in Liverpool have told us that he will be ruled out for the remainder of the season. This could mean that Jurgen Klopp could make a shock swoop for Manchester United’s unwanted midfielder, Morgan Schneiderlin.

In case you didn’t know...

Jordan Henderson has been pivotal in Liverpool’s irresistable rise through the Premier League table as they rampaged across the land with their high-tempo, free-scoring style. Henderson has been the reliable cog in that attacking machine, with his keen defensive awareness, endless box-to-box running and underrated metronomic passing ability being the solid foundation on which Liverpool’s success has been built.

The heart of the matter

Schneiderlin warming up with fellow bench warmer Bastian Schweinsteiger

Meanwhile, Morgan Schneiderlin was signed by Mourinho’s predecessor, Louis Van Gaal, but strangely has never found any purchase with the new manager, with Mourinho leaving him on the sidelines for the majority of the season till date. His innate qualities mirror those of Henderson’s – box-to-box running, ability to screen the defence, and setting a metronomic passing ability – and would be an ideal replacement for a man

Besides, nothing like showiing your biggest rival that you can actually get one of their players – Schneiderlin too, will have a point to prove. Oh and beating Everton in the process? Hello! Cake, here’s the icing.

What next?

It has been over fifty years since anyone moved directly from one club to the other – that honour goes to Phil Chisnall who went from United to Liverpool in 1964 – and if this audacious move does materialise it will add a fresh injection of ooomph to the grand ol’ rivalry. While it will not impact United materially on the field – Schneiderlin hardly plays and he is half out of the door anyway – it will be a great boost for Liverpool in their bid to win their first title in the Premier League era.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Manchester United have been insisiting on 20 million GBP plus for their Frenchman, but Liverpool should have no problem in matching their demands. The main issue – aside from United’s traditonal hatred for Liverpool – is that Mourinho will be loathe to sell one of his players to a direct rival. He has history on this, though (which is why Juan Mata wears no. 8 at United), and if Liverpool’s monetary offer is good enough, it may just tempt him – and more importantly, the board.

For Liverpool, he would be an ideal buy – and even if Henderson recovers faster than expected, Schneiderlin would be an upgrade on Emre Can in the middle of that midfield.

Henderson and Schneiderlin, next season? Pretty good by anyone’s standards!

Liverpool fans’ reaction to their draw against Sunderland, in the absence of Henderson, just goes to show how valuable he is for the team

