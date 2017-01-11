Real Madrid transfer news: Florentino Perez clarifies Real Madrid have received no offer from a Chinese club for Cristiano Ronaldo

Jorge Mendes, Ronaldo's agent had recently claimed that Ronaldo was a high-priority target for an undisclosed Chinese club.

Can Real hold on to its superstar?

What’s the story?

In light of the recent events in the game of football, wherein, the Chinese money has been thrown around to some of the biggest talents in the game of football, Real Madrid’s President Florentina Perez has come out with a statement claiming that Los Blancos have not received a whopping £300 million offer for their Portuguese superstar and 4 time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Real Madrid president was quoted as saying, "Real Madrid received no offer. It is possible [something happened] as there have been many people interested over the years in signing Ronaldo. But Madrid have received no such offer. Sometimes it can happen that people talk on the margins, away from the club."

However, Perez did give the news agencies something to look further into that by saying that while he was not aware of any offers, there is a possibility that one of his associates might be involved in the approach made by an unknown Chinese club.

In case you didn’t know...

The Chinese footballing authorities have upped the ante in the recent times in a bid to make the Chinese shores one of the most coveted destinations for footballers worldwide. Be it the lure of multi-million pounds wages or the excitement of playing in an upcoming league, the league has so far been successful in bringing some high profile names to China, the latest of them being the former Manchester United and current Argentina star Carlos Tevez.

Tevez, who became the world’s highest-paid footballer, ahead of the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, joins Graziano Pelle, Ezequiel Lavezzi, Ramires and Oscar amongst a number of high-profile names who have moved to the Chinese league.

The heart of the matter

Super agent Jorge Mendes, who represents Cristiano Ronaldo recently claimed that his client was the latest high-profile target for the up and coming Chinese Super League and that an unidentified club had tabled a bid believed to be in the region of £300 million while also offering him a huge wage package of £100 million a year, which would instantly make him one of the highest paid sportspersons in the world.

However, Mendes was quick to also add that Ronaldo was not very keen on the move and that Real Madrid’s all-time leading scorer preferred to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

While that might trouble most Real Madrid fans, Perez’s statements to the Onda Cero must make them less uncomfortable about the situation.

What Next?

Football is becoming a complicated game every passing day, be it on or off the court and we are led to believe that there is no smoke without fire and concrete efforts from Chinese clubs could materialise over the next few days.

Sportskeeda’s take

While Real Madrid are not short of riches, a £300 million offer for a player, even the best of them on the planet is too good to look away from and a £100 million yearly wage package is worth all the pain of moving to a new country. For now, we would be more than happy to sit back and watch the drama unfold.