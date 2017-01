Twitter reacts as Liverpool lose 1-0 to Southampton

"Liverpool bid 25 million for Nathan Redmond so they can play him in the 2nd leg"

@falsewinger by Sripad Tweets 12 Jan 2017, 09:35 IST

On cloud 9!

Nathan Redmond scored the only goal of the night as Southampton edged past Liverpool. The Saints ran out 1-0 winners at St Mary’s on Wednesday night in the EFL Cup semi-final.

Here’s how twitter reacts:

COUTINHO’S BACK

Philly Coutinho back on the bench there pic.twitter.com/SAGOEAl3po — Phil (@AthleticPhilbao) January 11, 2017

Coutinho back just in time to end united on Sunday :) — Nemi (@Nemi_SP) January 11, 2017

Coutinho back on the bench you say pic.twitter.com/TARLqWKKCN — Anything Liverpool (@Anything_LFC) January 11, 2017

Liverpool going to win the league with coutinho back! #YNWA #plfanzone — Josh Tuck (@tuckels62) January 11, 2017

It's good to see the little magician back tonight #Coutinho even tho! He's on the bench — Jay.Jay (@raptorrapied) January 11, 2017

When Southampton went 1-0 up, thanks to Klavan’s error

Ragnar Klavan finding the perfect way to commemorate the anniversary of Martin Škrtel signing for Liverpool — Tom Victor (@tomvictor) January 11, 2017

Hope this is the last time I see Can, lucas and klavan in the same side — DAVE JONES (@FLASH_VC) January 11, 2017

Klavan should be walking up and down Blackpool sands #SOULIV — stuart trinder (@totheleft73) January 11, 2017

Can someone confirm Klavan is a professional footballer? — Dan (@DLen91) January 11, 2017

Is Klavan wearing new boots or something? — Steve (@steevo_15) January 11, 2017

Klavan is not Liverpool quality at all — TheRoadToMerseyside (@Road2MerseySide) January 11, 2017

We really need to sign Van Dijk to play him with Matip because Lovren and Klavan are a joke at times — Luke (@Unionic_94) January 11, 2017

Lovren-Klavan-Lucas base triangle, no thanks. Hope I don't see that combination in the PL. — Alex Gregory (@alexgregory10) January 11, 2017

Klopp sent a note to Sturridge, and twitter was filled with jokes!

Daniel Sturridge passing a note around his teammates. Very interesting... pic.twitter.com/MqlQlS4TYk — Paddy Power (@paddypower) January 11, 2017

Klopp's note to Sturridge "pass and move, it's the Liverpool groove" #lfc — Rachel Johnson (@rachel_kj) January 11, 2017

Sturridge to Lallana: "I showed Klopp my sick note & he still played me!" pic.twitter.com/jmQW2TkLcX — UpperGwladysBlue (@UpperGwladysBlu) January 11, 2017

Apparently Sturridge's ma calls him Olivia pic.twitter.com/4pQhWkjg8g — ••••• (@Madlico) January 11, 2017

And there were the usual jokes on Liverpool...

"Liverpool players can't head the ball"



Explain this then?? https://t.co/i8En4Apt05 — Paul (@Kolology) January 11, 2017

BREAKING: Liverpool have made a £25m bid for Nathan Redmond so they can sign him before the 2nd leg. — Not Match of the Day (@NOT_MOTD) January 11, 2017

Liverpool players when Sturridge is on the ball... pic.twitter.com/ebrbHuIRAH — Not Match of the Day (@NOT_MOTD) January 11, 2017