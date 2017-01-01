Twitter reacts to Olivier Giroud's wonder goal for Arsenal against Crystal Palace

The Frenchman scored an incredible scorpion kick to give Arsenal the lead

by Rohit Viswanathan 01 Jan 2017, 21:57 IST

Na Na Na Na Giroud!

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud scored an absolutely outrageous goal for Arsenal with a magnificent piece of improvisation. As Arsenal were breaking Sanchez crossed the ball into Giroud but it was a little behind him.

But the striker adjusted his body and backheeled it into the top corner. The ball hit the inside of the crossbar and crept inside to give the gunners the lead. It was very similar to the incredible goal Mkhitaryan scored last week.

Here’s how the footballing world reacted to that incredible piece of skill!

Several fans felt Giroud’s goal was better than Mkhitaryan’s:

Giroud/Arsenal just took Mkhitarian's amazing goal and upgraded it a lil bit. Wow did you people see that?!?!?! — Banky Wellington (@BankyW) January 1, 2017

The difference between the two goals?

and it was onside Nananana Giroud @Arsenal https://t.co/6ITrFxJLKO — Twitta times (@twittatimes) January 1, 2017

Here s personification at it’s best:

Mkhitaryan: I scored and insane scorpion goal, nobody can do it better



Oliver Giroud (of all people):

Hold my beer #PL #AFC — Soran Ismail (@Soranismail) January 1, 2017

The classic whatever you can do I can do:

What Henrikh Mkhitaryan can do, Olivier Giroud can do better. #Arsenal — Arsenal (@tomgunner14) January 1, 2017

Uhm, one fan is a little too excited

Did anyone else ejaculate when that ball bounced in? — Charlie Jay (@CJayArsenal) January 1, 2017

This guy’s got the right idea!

If Pogba scored Giroud's goal they'd rename Sky Sports to Sky Pogba and Martin Tyler wouldn't be seen for days. — - (@AnfieldRd96) January 1, 2017

Maybe Giroud is not just a backup striker this season!

Crazy stat: Olivier Giroud has scored 11 goals from his last 15 shots on target in all competitions. Class.

[@Orbinho] #afc pic.twitter.com/vN2BhkMCpx — Ö (@WengerTactic) January 1, 2017

He’s pretty sure isn’t he:

BREAKING: Olivier Giroud wins Goal of the Year for 2017 on the first day of the year. pic.twitter.com/wEwvTPlSIW — Soccer (@TrueSoccerLife) January 1, 2017

The onside debate continues:

No debate over whether Giroud's scorpion kick was better than Mkhitaryan's. Easy - one was onside and the other wasn't — ALS: SAFC FANZINE (@ALS_Fanzine) January 1, 2017

Make what you want of this statement: